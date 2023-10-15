FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 8 annual Hobnobben Film Festival returns Thursday to feature 144 films from filmmakers all around the world.

The film festival spans 4 days to features films of various categories and languages. 30 countries are represented in the film festival along with 27 languages. A specific focus of Hobnobben is on short films that in other scenarios may not get the opportunity to get screened in a big theatre.

This year Hobnobben has over 20% of their films having an Indiana connection as well as having a feature block dedicated to films about Indiana by Indiana-based directors.

The film festival runs Thursday through Sunday with various time blocks dedicated to different subjects of feature films. The festival will be taking place at Cinema Center in downtown Fort Wayne at 437 E Berry St # 1, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Online attendance is also available for certain aspects of the festival.

To see a more in-depth schedule as well as purchase tickets head to Hobnobben Film Festival’s website.