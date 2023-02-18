An image of the Homestead High School sign in Fort Wayne taken on Monday, 2/13/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Get your sheet music ready and your costumes on! Homestead High School is hosting the largest show choir competition in the nation this Saturday and Sunday.

In a release from Homestead High School, over 53 schools from the Midwest are traveling to the school to compete in the Homestead Classic Showcase, including one school from West Virginia. Over 5,000 people are expected to be in attendance, which makes it the second largest SACS event to be hosted.

For more information about this year’s showcase, visit the Homestead Classic Showcase website.