FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne dispatchers say a hit-and-run crash caused a portion of Maumee Avenue to shut down Saturday morning.

The crash showed visible damage to two power line poles the area of Maumee Avenue and Ohio Street, near the Indiana Tech Warrior Athletic Field.

According to Indiana Michigan Power’s outage website, the crash did not cause any outages in the area.

WANE 15’s crew on the scene reports the street is back open as of 5:30 a.m.