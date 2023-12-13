AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – The Auburn Hotel has stood on the corner of Ninth and Main streets for over a century.

The hotel itself has been closed for a few years now, but the first floor remained open for commercial and retail space.

When the change in ownership was announced, a press release said that would not change — up until now.

Business owners in the hotel received a notice saying they had until Dec. 31 to pack their belongings and vacate the premises.

Many said that they knew it would probably come to this, but they weren’t expecting it to be so soon.

Many of these businesses have been operating out of the Auburn Hotel for upwards of 30 years and have too become staples of the community.

It’s no secret that the building is old, and previous owners failed to properly maintain it over the years, which poses a safety threat for the community.

The new owner, Kevin Minard, confirms that the structural foundation of the hotel just isn’t safe, and he had no choice but to vacate the building.

pictures of the inside of Auburn Hotel, courtesy of former manager Nicole Farrington

Minard said he was originally attracted to the building due to his passion for historic properties.

The century old building is a hotspot for tourist, and festival goers during the Auburn Cord Duisenberg festival.

Construction work is planned to begin in early 2024 which includes a complete demolition.

They hope to replicate the historic building as close as they possibly can.

rendering of new building set to be finished by 2026

They expect construction to continue for about two years and hopefully wrap up in 2026.

Minard is still unsure if the building will serve again as a hotel or just residential housing units.