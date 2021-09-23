Historic African American site in Steuben County to receive restoration funds

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A building which served as a clubhouse for a segregated resort community in Steuben County is among 11 places in Indiana receiving restoration and rehabilitation assistance through a fund established by the late Eli Lilly chemist and preservation champion Standiford “Stan” Cox.

Indiana Landmarks announced the funding which includes grants totaling $190,000.

The Fox Lake Preservation Foundation, Steuben County will receive $15,000 for rehabilitation of the K.T. Thompson Lodge, which served as clubhouse for the Fox Lake community established in 1927.

The Standiford H. Cox Fund supports the restoration, preservation, operation, and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana. In addition to this fund, Stan Cox also created The Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox, Sr. Memorial Fund in honor of his parents to provide support for Lost Creek Community Grove at the Lost Creek Settlement near Terre Haute, one of the state’s earliest settlements of free people of color. Indiana Landmarks’ African American Landmarks Committee serves as a preservation advisor to both funds, recommending projects.