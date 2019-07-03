Hike to raise awareness of veteran suicide prevention and mental illness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) For the past five years, hikers have walked more than 13 miles to help veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injuries. The 5th annual FW22 Hike is happening in September.

Participants will take a police escorted hike for 13.6 miles or 22-kilometers. The organization was established June 2014 by two combat Marines, Jarred White and Tyler Egbert, in response to the Veteran suicide epidemic. Both men felt compelled to take action and promote change within their local communities by creating an annual event representing the 20 plus Veterans who take their own lives everyday due to unresolved mental health ailments.

The event also includes a silent auction, live music and food. Other family-friendly events are also available such as rock climbing, inflatables, and military vehicle and aviation displays.

The hike is scheduled for Saturday, September 21. Registration is $30 and available both online and in person at 9 a.m. the day of the race. The hike beings at 10 a.m.