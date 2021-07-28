Highway worker hit by vehicle in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A highway worker was struck by a car near Cass County on Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, around 8:15 a.m., Yigermal Getachew was driving southbound, behind a GMC pickup truck, on U.S. 35, when both vehicles approached a work zone. The pickup truck stopped for Charles Davis, the highway worker holding a stop sign to control traffic.

Police say Getachew failed to stop behind the GMC truck and swerved, hitting the rear of the truck and striking Davis. 

Davis was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. He suffered several broken bones.

This is an ongoing investigation. Neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected of being a contributing factor in the crash, according to police.

