FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Right now, you can’t walk the streets of Fort Wayne while drinking beer, but that may change in some areas of downtown.

“Which is something different than what we have seen before, and I think it was requested by some of the downtown establishments,” said 5th District Councilman Geoff Paddock.

Fort Wayne City Council introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would create a “DORA” (designated outdoor refreshment area) in downtown Fort Wayne that allows people to have open alcohol with a few exceptions.

The ordinance operates under new state law Indiana Code §§ 7.1-3-31, and the city hopes the new DORA will promote a more vibrant downtown experience.

“Many Indiana communities have already taken advantage of this legislation as a way to create vibrant settings that promote economic development and enhance the overall downtown experience,” read part of a memo from Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s office.

One of the biggest caveats with the ordinance is where the alcohol comes from because the drinks will only be allowed from certain establishments.

In the current iteration of the ordinance, the following businesses would be allowed to serve alcohol that can be brought outside:

816 Pint & Slice

Copper Spoon

Dash-In

GnomeTown Brewing

JK O’Donnell’s

Mercado

Nawa – Inspired Asian Cuisine & Cocktails

Papi’s Pizza

Próximo

Teds Snack + Bar

Tolon

For the business owners who would be within a DORA, they would have an opportunity to offer a more versatile drinking experience to customers.

“I think it just brings Fort Wayne kind of up to speed with some of the other metropolitan areas in the Midwest,” said James Khan, president of ObiCai Restaurant Group, which owns The Hoppy Gnome, BakerStreet Steakhouse and Próximo.

Khan also said having a DORA in Fort Wayne would benefit all businesses in the downtown area.

A map showing where the DORA would reside if approved by Fort Wayne City Council.

“You just get to enjoy the whole experience, and it encourages people to try multiple businesses in the same evening or the same day,” Khan said. “I definitely think higher tides raise all boats, and this is a good example of that.”

The next limitation is where you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage in downtown Fort Wayne.

The ordinance has a very specific map of the DORA, at some places slimming down to a singular street.

The ordinance also notes that there will be new signage to designate the DORA so people are not confused.

Indiana cities can not establish more than 7 DORAs, and each one must be submitted to the state for approval, but some councilmembers foresee additional DORAs eventually being formed.

“This is just a trial run,” said 2nd District Councilman Russ Jehl. “You want to make sure this is done in an orderly way.”

As of Dec. 12, only four DORAs have been approved by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, which are located in Kirklin, Lawrenceburg, Shelbyville and Yorktown