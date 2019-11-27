High winds cause thousands of power outages

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High winds moving across Northeast Indiana caused downed power lines, damaged utility poles and thousands of customers lost power.

There are a total of 5,600 outages in Indiana as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The Fort Wayne area had 1,000 reported outages, Muncie/Marion area had 500 and South Bend/Elkhart area had 4,100.

Indiana Michigan power has released the following safety tips:

Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M.

Some trees are likely damaged and could fall or drop limbs at any moment; please look up and stay out of the line of fire.

Roads will likely be wet, slick and covered with debris or blocked by trees and limbs.

Limbs, leaves and objects moved by the wind could hide downed wires. Investigate your surroundings before trying to clean up any debris.

Traffic lights may not be functioning. Treat all such intersections as stop signs.

Watch for utility workers and first responders at the side of the road and slow down near any work areas.

With holiday traffic, many people unfamiliar with the area are traveling our roads and young adults are home from school. Please use extra caution on all roadways.

You can call Indiana Michigan Power at 800-311-4634, report on the app or website, or call 911.