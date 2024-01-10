HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – A search for funding continues for a northwest Ohio hospital in hopes of keeping its doors open.

Community Memorial Hospital of Hicksville, Ohio may need to shut down operations if they do not receive help to get out of a financial hole. Rumors circulated in December of a possible closure, which prompted a public board meeting.

Roy Davis, CEO of Community Memorial Hospital, said the financial hardship stems from an electronic medical records conversion disaster in 2021. He said it caused the hospital to lose six months of revenue.

“It’s like you losing your paycheck for half a year, you’ve got to make adjustments,” Davis said.

Davis said another situation that they are recovering from was at the hands of prior administration. He said they participated in a commercial lab fraud which damaged the hospitals representation and ability to bill, which caused a $25 million loss.

Davis will head to Washington D.C. Jan. 18, to meet with congressional representatives and offices that oversee Medicare, Medicaid, and health services from the U.S. to see if they can provide any assistance.

“Grants, loans, do they know anything that we haven’t looked at,” Davis said. “We have talked to the Congress people and senators before, so we’re working on both the state and federal level to find basically that extra funding to keep things running.”

Davis said they need $5 million to get back to normal.

“Our vendors will be happy, then we get our bills caught up, and then we can start growing again. So that’s the magic number we’re kind of looking for,” Davis said.

He also said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has been working to redo their bonds in an effort to get them a lower payment.

Davis praised his hospital leaders and staff for all of their hard work in the midst of not knowing what could happen. He also said the community has been very supportive.

“You know, it touches my heart when I go into the bank and people put their hands on me and pray for me and you know, I’m not originally from here so it is quite touching,” Davis said.