MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Heritage Jr/Sr High School announced plans to dedicate the school’s basketball court to Heritage sports icon Cheri Gilbert Friday.

The ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Gilbert served as a teacher, athletic director and former girls basketball coach during her 39-year tenure at Heritage.

As a coach from 1977-1987, Gilbert led her teams to a combined 162-40 record, including an IHSAA state championship in 1982.

From 1981-1985, Heritage has a combined record of 90-8 under Gilbert’s leadership.

Gilbert will address the crowd after the dedication and greet fans during halftime of the Heritage girls basketball game versus the Southern Wells Raiders.