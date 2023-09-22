MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Heritage High School held a moment of silence before Friday night’s football game for Aiden Mart, 17, who died in a car crash on Monday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, with Pastor Michael Trombley officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville.