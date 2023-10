FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) On November 7, voters will head to the polls for the 2023 municipal elections. In Fort Wayne, voters will decide whether incumbent Democrat Tom Henry will be elected to a record fifth term or if challenger Republican Tom Didier will be victorious.

Prior to the election, WANE 15 will host a debate featuring the two candidates on November 1 at 7 p.m.

You can send us your questions at mayordebate@wane.com.

Then be sure to tune in or watch online .