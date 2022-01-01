Here’s where you can swim in freezing waters to celebrate the new year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Temperatures are not the only thing taking a plunge on New Year’s Day.

Johnny Appleseed Park today at 2 p.m. is hosting the Polar Bear Swim at the boat ramp, based on the information we have received. To prepare for the cold, it is advised to wear old shoes to protect feet, bring a towel, and dry clothes to change into.

The event has been widely anticipated by locals, many of whom have made the chilly swim a tradition.

Some adventurers couldn’t wait and already took a plunge in Hamilton Lake on New Year’s Eve, in a similar event to today’s swim. Special Olympics Indiana hosts the annual Polar Bear Plunge, where participants are ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ with a fundraiser to support the organization.

For those who want to check this icy experience off the bucket list, but can’t make it out today, Fort Wayne’s location for the Polar Bear Plunge is at Metea County Park February 12.

Other area locations and information on upcoming Polar Bear Plunges can be found on the Special Olympics website.