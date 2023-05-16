(WANE) U.S. News & World Report has published its latest “Best Places” lists and Fort Wayne fares very well.

The Summit City comes in at number 5 in the “Top 25 Most Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.” ranking, number 15 in “Best Places to Retire” ranking, and number 33 in the “Best Places to Live” ranking.

Green Bay, Wisconsin grabbed the top spot in the “Best Places to Live” ranking, Lancaster, Pennsylvania was ranked tops for “Best Places to Retire,” while Hickory, North Carolina garnered the number one ranking for “Most Affordable Places to Live in the U.S.”

U.S. News & World Report gave this description of Fort Wayne:

With its low cost of living and quiet neighborhoods, Fort Wayne, Indiana, is an excellent place to buy a house, start a career, launch a business and raise children. As a midsize metropolitan area in the heart of the Midwest, residents in Fort Wayne have access to the amenities one would expect to find in a large metropolis, like excellent entertainment options and a thriving arts scene. Residents also encounter quirky special events, such as the yearly BuskerFest devoted to street performers and the annual bed race that takes place during the Three Rivers Festival. Tim Zink, U.S. News & World Report

The U.S. News & World Report Best Places says its rankings are based on an analysis of public data and user opinions. To top the list, a place must earn high scores in criteria such as desirability and quality of life.