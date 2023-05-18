FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2022 population estimates on Thursday that show Fort Wayne has moved up one spot in the rankings of most populous cities in the United States. The Summit City comes in at number 83 with a population of 267,927. It ranked 84 in 2021 and remains Indiana’s 2nd largest municipality.

Fort Wayne grew by 1,555 residents for a 0.6% increase from 2021.

To put that in perspective, Madison, Wisconsin ranks as the 82nd largest city and Toledo, Ohio ranks as the 84th largest city. Indianapolis is by far the largest city in Indiana with a population of 880,621 and a number 16 ranking.

“Fort Wayne’s recent growth is an impressive demographic feat, putting the Summit City in the top third of municipalities for population change, especially when considering the loss of residents from comparable Hoosier legacy industrial cities like South Bend and Evansville,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “Since Fort Wayne hasn’t annexed in any statistically meaningful way in many years, this growth is organic – either by more people moving into the city or more babies being born – rather than a redrawing of the city limits.”

Blakeman gleaned some other interesting stats about Indiana from the census report.

Looking at population growth from 2020 to 2022, Fort Wayne’s gain of 4,013 people or 1.5% between April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022 put it as the 229th fastest growth rate out of 796 municipalities with a population of 50,000 or more. The fastest growing Hoosier city was Noblesville’s 4.5%, ranked 73rd nationally, followed by Fishers at 130th and 3%.

Other Hoosier cities with positive population growth from 2020 to 2022 were Greenwood at 2.5%, Carmel at 2.2%, Columbus also at 1.5%, Lafayette at 0.9%, Anderson at 0.6% and Kokomo at 0.1%.

Hoosier cities that lost population during this time were Bloomington and Terre Haute both at -0.1%, Muncie and Elkhart at -0.2%, South Bend at -0.3%, Mishawaka at -0.4%, Indianapolis at -0.8%, Evansville at -1.3%, and Gary and Hammond both at -1.6%.

Here are some other interesting notes as compiled by Blakeman:

