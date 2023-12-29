FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding residents when they can light up the New Year with fireworks.

The city ordinance allows residents ages 18 years and older to use fireworks between 10 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

FWPD said no other date or time is permitted to use consumer fireworks within city limits. Anyone who doesn’t follow the guidelines could be fined anywhere from $150 to $500 for each infraction, warned Sergeant Jeremy Webb, the public information officer for FWPD.

“We just want everybody to have a good time, but be responsible,” Webb said.

For those who want to watch a fireworks show while celebrating the holiday, a few events in Fort Wayne with a birdseye view of the city include the Golden New Year’s Eve party at Birdie’s– at the top of The Bradley boutique hotel- and the New Year’s Eve Party at Connor’s Rooftop.