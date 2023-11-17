FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Get your ice skates ready! The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink in the Lincoln Financial Pavilion downtown Fort Wayne opens to the public for its 21st season on Saturday.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation crews have been busy getting the rink ready for when it opens at noon.

Here’s when the rink will be open:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday thru Friday – 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday – noon to 9 p.m.

Black Friday – noon to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – noon to 6 p.m.

CLOSED Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day

ADMISSION INFORMATION