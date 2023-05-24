FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The annual Memorial Day Parade on Parnell Avenue, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Monday, May 29 at 11:00 a.m., with a ceremony immediately following the parade.

The parade line up will start at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Nettie Drive and Parnell Avenue. The parade opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. The parade will travel north on Parnell Avenue to the Memorial Coliseum for placement of wreaths, playing of taps, and remembering fallen brothers and sisters-in-arms.

Guests attending the Memorial Day ceremony will be directed to enter the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot entrance (#4) at the west side of the complex. The ceremony will be held immediately following the parade in Memorial Hall