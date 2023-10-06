INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of product recalls.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in September:

Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rocks from Best Buy

Generac Portable Generators from Generac

Honda Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines from American Honda Motor

STIHL MSA 300 chain saws from STIHL

Foldable Bistro Set Chairs from TJX

Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games

Disc brake calipers sold on Lectric e-bicycles from Lectric E-bikes

ADC brand 30 lb. capacity stacked commercial clothes dryers from Whirlpool

ARGO Xplorer ATVs from ARGO

Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires from Pirelli Tire

Liquefied Petroleum Gas Compact Regulators from Engineered Controls International

Emporia Smart Plugs from Emporia



If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.





To view recalls issued prior to September, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.

