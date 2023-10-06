INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of product recalls.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in September:
Insignia and Yardbird fire tables with lava rocks from Best Buy
Generac Portable Generators from Generac
Honda Lawnmowers and Pressure Washer Engines from American Honda Motor
STIHL MSA 300 chain saws from STIHL
Foldable Bistro Set Chairs from TJX
Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games
Disc brake calipers sold on Lectric e-bicycles from Lectric E-bikes
ADC brand 30 lb. capacity stacked commercial clothes dryers from Whirlpool
ARGO Xplorer ATVs from ARGO
Pirelli P ZERO Race TLR Bicycle Tires from Pirelli Tire
Liquefied Petroleum Gas Compact Regulators from Engineered Controls International
Emporia Smart Plugs from Emporia
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to September, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.