FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After months of planning, a survey and much controversy, the revised plans for the updated Foster Park Golf Course have been released.

A full view of the revised plan for the golf course

The improvements and renovations will be made ahead of the course’s 100th anniversary in 2028.

While the changes are a long way off, much of the initial pushback has been addressed.

Many outspoken community members were opposed to a trail being ripped up to create space for the newly renovated course, but the trail appears in full for the revised plan.

A picture of the trail snaking along the topside of the golf course

For golfers, the changes mean much longer holes, more suited to the modern game, and equipment that wasn’t innovated when the course was originally designed.

The new course is a par 71 course, that is slightly longer from the blue tee’s but on the whole not too much longer in yardage.

There will be additional ponds on the course and other new features coming to the park, like a paved nature trail. The parks department’s vision boards can be seen below:

On the website for the city’s parks and recreation department, there are two vision boards depicting the direction the department wants the golf course to go.

The scorecard for the new course can be seen below.

An upcoming open house will be announced soon, the parks department said.