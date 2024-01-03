FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Back in December, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved a major capital improvement project for the Fort Wayne campus.

On Wednesday, details of the $60 million worth of upgrades were released which include a new state-of-the-art Nursing and Health Sciences building and other renovation on its campus located across Coliseum Boulevard from Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“This is a project years in the making, and we’re so thankful for the support of the State Board to get it started,” said Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson, Chancellor of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Warsaw. “It shows our commitment to ensuring our students get the best quality education and determination to creating a state-of-the-art work environment for our employees. This isn’t just an investment for our campus, it’s an investment for our future.”

The project is set to include:

A 50,000 square-foot Nursing and Health Sciences facility

Renovation of Coliseum Campus

Centralizing all student services into one location

Reimagining office spaces to adapt to hybrid work

The demolition of both Harshman and Carroll Halls, constructed in 1965 as part of the Fort Wayne Developmental Center

According to Ivy Tech, the new building will support a 7% increase in enrollment in the Schools of Health Sciences and Nursing, and a 20% increase in degree and certificate completion. Renovations and the modernization of Coliseum Campus will increase instructional lab space and provide operational savings of $600K.

Artist rendering shows 50,000 square-foot Nursing and Health Sciences facility.

The project still must undergo state review by the Commission for Higher Education and the State Budget Committee, but the College is optimistic about moving forward and hopes to break ground in 2025.

More announcements are expected to be made throughout 2024 as College leaders get further into the planning process.