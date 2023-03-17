Chef Paul Liming serves up corned beef and cabbage at The Oyster Bar.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As luck would have it, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday during Lent this year– and the Diocese of Fort Wayne and South Bend has announced there are three ways Catholics can celebrate the holiday with corned beef.

Those who practice the Catholic faith would traditionally abstain from eating meat during this time, but doing one of the following works instead:

Attendance at Holy Mass

The recitation of the rosary for intention of peace in the world

30 minutes of prayer in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament

The official notice can be read online.