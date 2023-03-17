FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As luck would have it, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday during Lent this year– and the Diocese of Fort Wayne and South Bend has announced there are three ways Catholics can celebrate the holiday with corned beef.
Those who practice the Catholic faith would traditionally abstain from eating meat during this time, but doing one of the following works instead:
- Attendance at Holy Mass
- The recitation of the rosary for intention of peace in the world
- 30 minutes of prayer in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament
The official notice can be read online.
“This commutation is meant to preserve the penitential spirit of a Lenten Friday while also allowing for the celebration of a great saint whose feast should be celebrated in a spiritual manner and not merely in a secular context.”Diocese of Fort Wayne, South Bend