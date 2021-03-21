Here’s a list of the Top 50 highest paying jobs in Fort Wayne

(Stacker) Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Fort Wayne, IN, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Fort Wayne, the annual mean wage is $46,810 or 12.5% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $197,390. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Funeral home managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $77,240

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,220

– Employment: 9,400

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($178,660)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($167,840)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($127,850)

#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $78,500

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,090

– Employment: 437,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)

— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)

#48. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $78,520

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,950

– Employment: 121,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($189,800)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,940)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($178,670)

#47. Logisticians

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $78,650

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,680

– Employment: 182,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)

— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)

#46. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,090

– Employment: 19,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,000)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($117,790)

#45. Industrial engineers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $80,600

– #235 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,660

– Employment: 291,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)

— Billings, MT ($124,350)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)

#44. Architects, except landscape and naval

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $81,750

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,560

– Employment: 105,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($123,770)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,550)

— Lubbock, TX ($116,720)

#43. Management analysts

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $82,800

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 709,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($132,090)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)

#42. Information security analysts

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $84,860

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,210

– Employment: 125,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,040)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($127,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,570)

#41. Budget analysts

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,300

– Employment: 51,460

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,920)

— Boulder, CO ($103,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,770)

#40. Mechanical engineers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– #176 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,540

– Employment: 306,990

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)

— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)

#39. Industrial production managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $87,210

– #341 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 185,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($158,000)

— Boulder, CO ($149,990)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)

#38. Physical therapists

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $88,040

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,170

– Employment: 233,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)

#37. Training and development managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $88,230

– #117 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

#36. Construction managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $88,920

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

#35. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, technical and scientific products

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $89,550

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,980

– Employment: 306,980

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($136,780)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($128,380)

— Casper, WY ($125,850)

#34. Computer network architects

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $90,490

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,110

– Employment: 152,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,400)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($151,650)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,100)

#33. Computer hardware engineers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $92,600

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

#32. Occupational therapists

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $93,130

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,210

– Employment: 133,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,090)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)

#31. Electrical engineers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $94,020

– #149 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,480

– Employment: 185,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)

— Salinas, CA ($129,850)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)

#30. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $94,430

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,180

– Employment: 249,090

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($116,640)

— Raleigh, NC ($112,570)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,260)

#29. Art directors

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $96,200

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $109,600

– Employment: 42,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,810)

#28. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $96,360

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

#27. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $97,420

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,620

– Employment: 1,406,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)

#26. Education administrators, postsecondary

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $99,920

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

#25. Human resources managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $101,090

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

#24. Purchasing managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $101,200

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

#23. Physician assistants

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– #236 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

#22. Nurse practitioners

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $102,540

– #264 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

#21. Electronics engineers, except computer

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $103,740

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,210

– Employment: 128,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)

#20. Medical and health services managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $104,080

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

#19. General and operations managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $107,200

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

#18. Veterinarians

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $108,880

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

#17. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $112,740

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,620

– Employment: 201,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

— Jackson, MS ($185,500)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

#16. Optometrists

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $112,810

– #111 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

#15. Sales engineers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $116,830

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,780

– Employment: 63,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($158,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($156,600)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($153,860)

#14. Financial managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $117,370

– #212 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 590

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

#13. Marketing managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $119,880

– #165 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

#12. Sales managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $119,950

– #214 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

#11. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $120,500

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,550

– Employment: 28,670

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($206,390)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($197,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,520)

#10. Pharmacists

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $120,630

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

#9. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $124,080

– #11 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,320

– Employment: 132,040

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)

#8. Architectural and engineering managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $124,200

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

#7. Personal financial advisors

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $131,030

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,290

– Employment: 210,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)

— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)

#6. Computer and information systems managers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $137,040

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

#5. Lawyers

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $151,780

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

#4. Dentists, general

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $171,920

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

#3. Family medicine physicians

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $176,280

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

#2. Chief executives

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $184,100

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

#1. Orthodontists

Fort Wayne, IN

– Annual mean salary: $197,390

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $230,830

– Employment: 5,990

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($272,960)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($264,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($260,070)