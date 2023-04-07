FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we inch closer to warmer weather, Yelp has compiled a list of the top-rated ice cream shops in Fort Wayne.

Here’s the sweet lineup:

1. Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique

Topping the list is Just Cream, a shop that scoops gourmet Wisconsin-based ice cream and rotates 40 unique flavors. The boutique on Dupont Road is open year-round.

2. The Stand

A favorite in southwest Fort Wayne takes second place. The Stand serves up Coney dogs, ice cream, and more classic treats on Bluffton Road in Waynedale.

3. Zesto Ice Cream

This seasonal favorite made it in the top three. There are four locations in Fort Wayne, and ones in New Haven, Bluffton, Huntington and Angola.

4. Rusty’s Ice Cream

This rad ’80s-themed shop is on Lima Road.

5. Sweet Monster

Just down the road on Lima is Sweet Monster. This shop offers dairy goodness made from scratch.

6. Oh Five Scoop Shop

This ice cream shop is on East State Boulevard. Check their social media for summer hours.

7. Black Sheep Ice Cream

A food truck based in Auburn travels around the area. Follow their social media to see when they are in Fort Wayne.

8. Brooklyn Pints Microcreamery

This spot opened last year in Fort Wayne’s West Central neighborhood.

9. Sweets on Main

This ice cream shop is downtown on Main Street.

10. Summer Sno

A seasonal spot for frozen treats to-go sits at 2426 Crescent Avenue.

These rankings were based on the total volume and ratings of Yelp reviews of ice cream shops that have been open in Fort Wayne since before March 20.