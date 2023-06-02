INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released the list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in March.

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.  

Advent 4 and 6 Passenger Golf Carts from Advanced EV     

PRO Vibe Alloy Stems for Road Bicycles from Shimano 

Ventura Adult Bike Helmets from Cycle Force 

RZR Pro XP and Turbo R Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris 

Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds from Walker Edison Furniture 

Severe Weather Doorglass Inserts Due to Hurricane Zone Wind-Borne from ODL 

L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat Subscription Boxes from CultureFly   

MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO Snowmobiles from Polaris 

Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators from Berkshire Innovations 

Children’s White Robes from The Company Store   

Blue Ridge Utility Knives from Positec   

Ski-Doo Snowmobiles from Bombardier Recreational Products   

Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers from World Market   

Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets from American Woodmark   

Peloton Bikes Model PL01 from Peloton   

PhysiciansCare Brand Allergy from Acme United   

Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills from DKB Household   

Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators from Kell Electronic   

Threshold Candles from Target   

PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer from Empower  

To view recalls issued prior to May, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website. 