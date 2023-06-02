INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released the list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in March.
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
Advent 4 and 6 Passenger Golf Carts from Advanced EV
PRO Vibe Alloy Stems for Road Bicycles from Shimano
Ventura Adult Bike Helmets from Cycle Force
RZR Pro XP and Turbo R Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris
Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds from Walker Edison Furniture
Severe Weather Doorglass Inserts Due to Hurricane Zone Wind-Borne from ODL
L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat Subscription Boxes from CultureFly
MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO Snowmobiles from Polaris
Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators from Berkshire Innovations
Children’s White Robes from The Company Store
Blue Ridge Utility Knives from Positec
Ski-Doo Snowmobiles from Bombardier Recreational Products
Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers from World Market
Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets from American Woodmark
Peloton Bikes Model PL01 from Peloton
PhysiciansCare Brand Allergy from Acme United
Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills from DKB Household
Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators from Kell Electronic
Threshold Candles from Target
PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer from Empower
To view recalls issued prior to May, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.