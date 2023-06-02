INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released the list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission in March.

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice. Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

Advent 4 and 6 Passenger Golf Carts from Advanced EV

PRO Vibe Alloy Stems for Road Bicycles from Shimano

Ventura Adult Bike Helmets from Cycle Force

RZR Pro XP and Turbo R Recreational Off-Road Vehicles from Polaris

Twin Over Twin Bunk Beds from Walker Edison Furniture

Severe Weather Doorglass Inserts Due to Hurricane Zone Wind-Borne from ODL

L.O.L. Surprise! Trick or Treat Subscription Boxes from CultureFly

MATRYX RMK KHAOS and PRO Snowmobiles from Polaris

Sahara Folding Food Dehydrators from Berkshire Innovations

Children’s White Robes from The Company Store

Blue Ridge Utility Knives from Positec

Ski-Doo Snowmobiles from Bombardier Recreational Products

Gold Metal and Ribbed Glass Cocktail Shakers from World Market

Continental Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets from American Woodmark

Peloton Bikes Model PL01 from Peloton

PhysiciansCare Brand Allergy from Acme United

Cole & Mason 505WEG Pepper Mills from DKB Household

Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators from Kell Electronic

Threshold Candles from Target

PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer from Empower

To view recalls issued prior to May, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website.