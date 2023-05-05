INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
“The weather is heating up, and that means more time for fun outdoor activities,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Make sure your kids’ toys are working correctly and safely. Hoosier parents shouldn’t have to deal with faulty items. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in April:
Basket with Balls Toys from Monti Kids
Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets from Lucky Global
Youth In-Line Skates from Rollerblade USA
BLAVINGAD Fishing Games from IKEA
Children’s Fishing Rods from Lil Anglers
Children’s Robes from Goumi
Children’s Nightgowns from Arshiner
Children’s Bathrobes from FunnyPaja
Children’s Robes from Bagno Milano
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Taizhou Jiawang Trading
NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Changshu Lingshang Trading
Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels from Mammut Sports Group
Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL
Audiovisual Carts from Luxor Workspaces
Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors from Moen
DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps from Davey Water Products
DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers from Stanley Black & Decker
If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice.
Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.