INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“The weather is heating up, and that means more time for fun outdoor activities,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Make sure your kids’ toys are working correctly and safely. Hoosier parents shouldn’t have to deal with faulty items. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”  

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in April:  

Basket with Balls Toys from Monti Kids 

Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets from Lucky Global 

Youth In-Line Skates from Rollerblade USA 

BLAVINGAD Fishing Games from IKEA 

Children’s Fishing Rods from Lil Anglers 

Children’s Robes from Goumi   

Children’s Nightgowns from Arshiner 

Children’s Bathrobes from FunnyPaja 

Children’s Robes from Bagno Milano 

NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Taizhou Jiawang Trading 

NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Changshu Lingshang Trading 

Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels from Mammut Sports Group   

Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL 

Audiovisual Carts from Luxor Workspaces 

Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors from Moen   

DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps from Davey Water Products 

DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers from Stanley Black & Decker 

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice.

Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.  