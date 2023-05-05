INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has released his monthly list of products recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“The weather is heating up, and that means more time for fun outdoor activities,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Make sure your kids’ toys are working correctly and safely. Hoosier parents shouldn’t have to deal with faulty items. If you have one of the recalled products, stop using it immediately and pursue resolution from the manufacturer.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in April:

Basket with Balls Toys from Monti Kids

Lelinta Multi-Purpose Kids Helmets from Lucky Global

Youth In-Line Skates from Rollerblade USA

BLAVINGAD Fishing Games from IKEA

Children’s Fishing Rods from Lil Anglers

Children’s Robes from Goumi

Children’s Nightgowns from Arshiner

Children’s Bathrobes from FunnyPaja

Children’s Robes from Bagno Milano

NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Taizhou Jiawang Trading

NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear from Changshu Lingshang Trading

Alugator Ride 3.0 Hoe and Alugator Ride SE Avalanche Shovels from Mammut Sports Group

Cordless Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vacuums from BISSELL

Audiovisual Carts from Luxor Workspaces

Flo Battery Back-Ups for Flo Smart Water Monitors from Moen

DynaDrive Fresh Water Well Pumps from Davey Water Products

DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers from Stanley Black & Decker

If you believe you recently purchased a recalled product, stop using it, and check its recall notice.

Then, follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.