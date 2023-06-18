(WANE) Did you know it wasn’t until 1972 that Father’s Day became a national holiday? That was the year President Richard Nixon signed a proclamation designating the 3rd Sunday of June as Father’s Day.

The origin of the day dates back to 1908 when a church in West Virginia held a ceremony to honor 385 men who died in a coal mine explosion the previous year. According to History.com, the following year a Washington state woman led a movement to establish a day to honor fathers similar to Mother’s Day. In 1910, Washington was the first state to recognize Father’s Day.

Then in 1922, President Calvin Coolidge encouraged state governments to adopt Father’s Day.

Next came a movement to do away with both Mother’s and Father’s Day in favor of an all-encompassing Parent’s Day. However efforts lost steam during the Great Depression.

However with the start of World War II, Father’s Day grew in popularity, in part to honor troops. It would be more than 30 years later that Nixon signed the proclamation.