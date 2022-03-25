Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Fort Wayne, IN, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Fort Wayne, the annual mean wage is $48,060 or 14.7% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $18,880. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Helpers–production workers

Annual mean salary: $28,820

#68 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 490

Annual mean salary: $32,000

Employment: 239,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

49. Floral designers

Annual mean salary: $28,790

#77 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

Annual mean salary: $30,670

Employment: 36,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

48. Bakers

Annual mean salary: $28,760

#135 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

47. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Annual mean salary: $28,720

#87 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

46. Sewing machine operators

Annual mean salary: $28,550

#93 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

45. Tellers

Annual mean salary: $28,540

#37 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 760

Annual mean salary: $32,960

Employment: 423,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

43 (tie). Substitute teachers, short-term

Annual mean salary: $28,340

#100 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 580

Annual mean salary: $36,090

Employment: 512,030

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

43 (tie). Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Annual mean salary: $28,340

#167 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 620

Annual mean salary: $29,940

Employment: 387,300

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

42. Retail salespersons

Annual mean salary: $28,270

#127 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,490

Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

41. Psychiatric aides

Annual mean salary: $28,260

#24 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

Annual mean salary: $33,300

Employment: 51,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($21,440)

— Charleston, WV ($22,320)

— Jackson, MS ($22,620)

40. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders

Annual mean salary: $28,180

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Annual mean salary: $46,850

Employment: 47,930

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($28,180)

— Erie, PA ($31,700)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($31,790)

39. Waiters and waitresses

Annual mean salary: $28,070

#284 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,110

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

38. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Annual mean salary: $27,900

#85 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 750

Annual mean salary: $34,360

Employment: 599,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

37. Stockers and order fillers

Annual mean salary: $27,680

#90 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,210

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

36. Packers and packagers, hand

Annual mean salary: $27,660

#174 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 850

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

35. Bartenders

Annual mean salary: $27,590

#244 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 860

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

34. Cooks, restaurant

Annual mean salary: $27,530

#201 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,470

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

33. Preschool teachers, except special education

Annual mean salary: $27,480

#51 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 500

Annual mean salary: $36,550

Employment: 370,940

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

32. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Annual mean salary: $27,470

#77 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

Annual mean salary: $30,980

Employment: 98,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

31. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Annual mean salary: $27,370

#171 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 560

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

30. Couriers and messengers

Annual mean salary: $27,350

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

29. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Annual mean salary: $27,100

#105 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 470

Annual mean salary: $32,740

Employment: 302,410

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

28. Recreation workers

Annual mean salary: $26,560

#102 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 430

Annual mean salary: $30,960

Employment: 325,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

27. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Annual mean salary: $26,330

#100 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

26. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Annual mean salary: $26,240

#15 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 36,820

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

25. Library technicians

Annual mean salary: $25,970

#10 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

Annual mean salary: $39,630

Employment: 89,070

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Twin Falls, ID ($19,270)

— Jonesboro, AR ($23,470)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420)

24. Library assistants, clerical

Annual mean salary: $25,820

#65 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

Annual mean salary: $30,740

Employment: 84,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

23. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Annual mean salary: $25,790

#131 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,770

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

22. Skincare specialists

Annual mean salary: $25,530

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Annual mean salary: $41,230

Employment: 46,640

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($22,770)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($25,530)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($26,120)

21. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

Annual mean salary: $25,460

#10 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

Annual mean salary: $40,140

Employment: 16,590

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($19,370)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($19,630)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($21,170)

20. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Annual mean salary: $25,140

#174 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 610

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

19. Food preparation workers

Annual mean salary: $24,780

#169 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 660

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

18. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Annual mean salary: $24,670

#47 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,660

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

17. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Annual mean salary: $24,640

#154 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

16. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Annual mean salary: $24,050

#170 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

15. Cashiers

Annual mean salary: $23,500

#156 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,810

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

14. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Annual mean salary: $23,480

#122 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 730

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Annual mean salary: $22,750

#172 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

12. Fast food and counter workers

Annual mean salary: $22,620

#198 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,370

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

11. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Annual mean salary: $22,410

#50 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

10. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Annual mean salary: $22,330

#179 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 620

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

9. Amusement and recreation attendants

Annual mean salary: $22,110

#120 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 550

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

8. Dishwashers

Annual mean salary: $21,950

#123 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

7. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Annual mean salary: $21,680

#5 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

Annual mean salary: $30,140

Employment: 293,910

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)

— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)

6. Parking attendants

Annual mean salary: $21,660

#11 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

5. Childcare workers

Annual mean salary: $21,070

#57 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

4. Cooks, short order

Annual mean salary: $19,930

#8 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

3. Cooks, fast food

Annual mean salary: $19,870

#57 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

2. Physical therapist aides

Annual mean salary: $19,710

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

1. Manicurists and pedicurists

Annual mean salary: $18,880

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

