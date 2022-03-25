Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Fort Wayne, IN, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.
In Fort Wayne, the annual mean wage is $48,060 or 14.7% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $18,880. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Helpers–production workers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,820
- #68 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,000
- Employment: 239,340
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)
— Topeka, KS ($21,280)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)
- Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.
49. Floral designers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,790
- #77 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,670
- Employment: 36,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)
— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)
- Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.
48. Bakers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,760
- #135 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,060
- Employment: 168,890
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)
— St. George, UT ($22,110)
- Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.
47. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,720
- #87 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,050
- Employment: 31,980
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)
- Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.
46. Sewing machine operators
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,550
- #93 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,420
- Employment: 116,520
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— El Paso, TX ($18,940)
— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)
— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)
- Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.
45. Tellers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,540
- #37 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 760
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,960
- Employment: 423,570
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lawton, OK ($25,350)
— Abilene, TX ($25,860)
— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)
- Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.
43 (tie). Substitute teachers, short-term
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,340
- #100 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 580
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,090
- Employment: 512,030
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)
— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)
- Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.
43 (tie). Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,340
- #167 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,940
- Employment: 387,300
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)
— Dothan, AL ($20,340)
— Decatur, AL ($20,520)
- Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.
42. Retail salespersons
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,270
- #127 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,490
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,940
- Employment: 3,659,670
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Albany, GA ($22,740)
— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)
- Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.
41. Psychiatric aides
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,260
- #24 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,300
- Employment: 51,550
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Jackson, TN ($21,440)
— Charleston, WV ($22,320)
— Jackson, MS ($22,620)
- Job description: Assist mentally impaired or emotionally disturbed patients, working under direction of nursing and medical staff. May assist with daily living activities, lead patients in educational and recreational activities, or accompany patients to and from examinations and treatments. May restrain violent patients. Includes psychiatric orderlies.
40. Separating, filtering, clarifying, precipitating, and still machine setters, operators, and tenders
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,180
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $46,850
- Employment: 47,930
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Fort Wayne, IN ($28,180)
— Erie, PA ($31,700)
— Canton-Massillon, OH ($31,790)
- Job description: Set up, operate, or tend continuous flow or vat-type equipment; filter presses; shaker screens; centrifuges; condenser tubes; precipitating, fermenting, or evaporating tanks; scrubbing towers; or batch stills. These machines extract, sort, or separate liquids, gases, or solids from other materials to recover a refined product. Includes dairy processing equipment operators.
39. Waiters and waitresses
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $28,070
- #284 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,470
- Employment: 1,944,240
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)
— Decatur, AL ($17,980)
— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)
- Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.
38. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,900
- #85 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 750
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,360
- Employment: 599,980
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($17,980)
— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)
— Dothan, AL ($18,260)
- Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.
37. Stockers and order fillers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,680
- #90 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,210
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,010
- Employment: 2,210,960
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)
— Monroe, LA ($24,240)
— Florence, SC ($24,420)
- Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.
36. Packers and packagers, hand
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,660
- #174 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 850
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,270
- Employment: 599,270
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)
— Casper, WY ($19,850)
— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)
- Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.
35. Bartenders
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,590
- #244 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 860
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,910
- Employment: 486,720
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)
— Decatur, AL ($17,950)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)
- Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.
34. Cooks, restaurant
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,530
- #201 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,470
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,530
- Employment: 1,109,650
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)
— Laredo, TX ($21,000)
— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)
- Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.
33. Preschool teachers, except special education
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,480
- #51 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 500
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)
— Lima, OH ($20,340)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.
32. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,470
- #77 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,980
- Employment: 98,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)
— Tyler, TX ($20,460)
— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)
- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.
31. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,370
- #171 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,400
- Employment: 341,660
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)
— Albany, GA ($20,850)
— Dalton, GA ($20,890)
- Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.
30. Couriers and messengers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,350
- #55 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,010
- Employment: 70,700
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)
— Monroe, LA ($21,160)
— Lawton, OK ($21,380)
- Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.
29. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $27,100
- #105 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 470
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,740
- Employment: 302,410
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)
— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)
— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)
- Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.
28. Recreation workers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $26,560
- #102 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,960
- Employment: 325,640
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)
— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)
— Monroe, LA ($21,000)
- Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.
27. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $26,330
- #100 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,150
- Employment: 112,750
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)
— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)
— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)
- Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.
26. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $26,240
- #15 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,060
- Employment: 36,820
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)
— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)
— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)
- Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.
25. Library technicians
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $25,970
- #10 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $39,630
- Employment: 89,070
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Twin Falls, ID ($19,270)
— Jonesboro, AR ($23,470)
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420)
- Job description: Assist librarians by helping readers in the use of library catalogs, databases, and indexes to locate books and other materials; and by answering questions that require only brief consultation of standard reference. Compile records; sort and shelve books or other media; remove or repair damaged books or other media; register patrons; and check materials in and out of the circulation process. Replace materials in shelving area (stacks) or files. Includes bookmobile drivers who assist with providing services in mobile libraries.
24. Library assistants, clerical
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $25,820
- #65 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,740
- Employment: 84,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)
— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)
— Akron, OH ($20,530)
- Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.
23. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $25,790
- #131 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,770
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,630
- Employment: 1,272,840
- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)
— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)
— Hammond, LA ($18,740)
- Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.
22. Skincare specialists
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $25,530
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $41,230
- Employment: 46,640
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Knoxville, TN ($22,770)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($25,530)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($26,120)
- Job description: Provide skincare treatments to face and body to enhance an individual’s appearance. Includes electrologists and laser hair removal specialists.
21. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $25,460
- #10 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $40,140
- Employment: 16,590
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($19,370)
— Provo-Orem, UT ($19,630)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($21,170)
- Job description: Officiate at competitive athletic or sporting events. Detect infractions of rules and decide penalties according to established regulations. Includes all sporting officials, referees, and competition judges.
20. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $25,140
- #174 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 610
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,460
- Employment: 254,650
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($18,460)
— Enid, OK ($18,780)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)
- Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.
19. Food preparation workers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $24,780
- #169 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 660
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,820
- Employment: 793,590
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hammond, LA ($18,290)
— Morristown, TN ($18,550)
— Monroe, LA ($19,010)
- Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.
18. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $24,670
- #47 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,660
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,410
- Employment: 1,990,510
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($21,200)
— Sumter, SC ($21,400)
— Dothan, AL ($21,670)
- Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.
17. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $24,640
- #154 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,600
- Employment: 179,890
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)
— Rome, GA ($19,050)
- Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.
16. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $24,050
- #170 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,900
- Employment: 222,550
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($18,020)
— Dalton, GA ($18,450)
— Monroe, LA ($18,500)
- Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.
15. Cashiers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $23,500
- #156 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,810
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,710
- Employment: 3,333,100
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)
— Monroe, LA ($19,780)
— Albany, GA ($20,320)
- Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.
14. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $23,480
- #122 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,010
- Employment: 795,590
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($18,460)
— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)
— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)
- Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.
13. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $22,750
- #172 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,300
- Employment: 374,940
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($18,090)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)
— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)
- Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.
12. Fast food and counter workers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $22,620
- #198 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,370
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,540
- Employment: 3,450,120
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($18,690)
— Mobile, AL ($18,750)
— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)
- Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.
11. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $22,410
- #50 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 95,600
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)
— Appleton, WI ($18,760)
— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)
- Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.
10. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $22,330
- #179 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 620
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,800
- Employment: 316,700
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($17,940)
— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)
— New Bern, NC ($18,190)
- Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.
9. Amusement and recreation attendants
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $22,110
- #120 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,610
- Employment: 248,190
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)
— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)
- Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.
8. Dishwashers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $21,950
- #123 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,600
- Employment: 395,660
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)
— Muncie, IN ($18,550)
- Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.
7. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $21,680
- #5 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,140
- Employment: 293,910
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rocky Mount, NC ($19,550)
— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($20,610)
— Las Cruces, NM ($21,540)
- Job description: Manually plant, cultivate, and harvest vegetables, fruits, nuts, horticultural specialties, and field crops. Use hand tools, such as shovels, trowels, hoes, tampers, pruning hooks, shears, and knives. Duties may include tilling soil and applying fertilizers; transplanting, weeding, thinning, or pruning crops; applying pesticides; or cleaning, grading, sorting, packing, and loading harvested products. May construct trellises, repair fences and farm buildings, or participate in irrigation activities.
6. Parking attendants
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $21,660
- #11 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,910
- Employment: 123,790
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)
— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)
- Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.
5. Childcare workers
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $21,070
- #57 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 370
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,790
- Employment: 494,360
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rome, GA ($17,330)
— Dothan, AL ($18,370)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)
- Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.
4. Cooks, short order
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $19,930
- #8 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,030
- Employment: 123,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Laredo, TX ($18,660)
— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)
— Mobile, AL ($18,820)
- Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.
3. Cooks, fast food
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $19,870
- #57 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,300
- Employment: 544,420
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Altoona, PA ($17,660)
— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)
- Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.
2. Physical therapist aides
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $19,710
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,110
- Employment: 45,790
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)
— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)
- Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.
1. Manicurists and pedicurists
Fort Wayne, IN
- Annual mean salary: $18,880
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- Employment: 73,010
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)
— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)
— Akron, OH ($19,540)
- Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.