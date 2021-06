Here are the fastest growing counties in Indiana

Fastest-growing counties in Indiana

June 2, 2021

From 2018 to 2019, the U.S. population grew by .48%, its slowest rate in 100 years. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Indiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2019, based on 5-year estimates.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#30. Steuben County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +361

— #1,226 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.1%

— #31 among counties in Indiana, #1,360 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 34,453

— #46 largest county in Indiana, #1,313 largest county nationwide

#29. Jasper County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +392

— #1,212 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.2%

— #30 among counties in Indiana, #1,341 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 33,447

— #49 largest county in Indiana, #1,342 largest county nationwide

#28. Dubois County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +734

— #1,062 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.8%

— #27 among counties in Indiana, #1,245 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 42,543

— #36 largest county in Indiana, #1,121 largest county nationwide

#27. Whitley County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +739

— #1,059 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.2%

— #25 among counties in Indiana, #1,173 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 33,730

— #47 largest county in Indiana, #1,335 largest county nationwide

#26. DeKalb County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +959

— #991 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.3%

— #24 among counties in Indiana, #1,167 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 42,927

— #35 largest county in Indiana, #1,115 largest county nationwide

#25. Decatur County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +978

— #979 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.8%

— #19 among counties in Indiana, #936 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 26,562

— #59 largest county in Indiana, #1,542 largest county nationwide

#24. Adams County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,214

— #927 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.6%

— #20 among counties in Indiana, #978 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 35,376

— #45 largest county in Indiana, #1,293 largest county nationwide

#23. Morgan County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,268

— #915 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.8%

— #26 among counties in Indiana, #1,228 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 69,922

— #23 largest county in Indiana, #769 largest county nationwide

#22. Harrison County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +1,324

— #901 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.4%

— #21 among counties in Indiana, #989 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 39,940

— #37 largest county in Indiana, #1,178 largest county nationwide

#21. Kosciusko County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,053

— #768 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +2.7%

— #23 among counties in Indiana, #1,105 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 79,035

— #20 largest county in Indiana, #705 largest county nationwide

#20. Daviess County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,075

— #758 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.7%

— #11 among counties in Indiana, #635 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 33,120

— #50 largest county in Indiana, #1,353 largest county nationwide

#19. Jackson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,123

— #753 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.1%

— #15 among counties in Indiana, #795 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 44,025

— #34 largest county in Indiana, #1,092 largest county nationwide

#18. LaGrange County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,197

— #750 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.9%

— #14 among counties in Indiana, #704 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 39,193

— #38 largest county in Indiana, #1,196 largest county nationwide

#17. Vanderburgh County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +2,993

— #663 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.7%

— #28 among counties in Indiana, #1,257 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 181,291

— #8 largest county in Indiana, #359 largest county nationwide

#16. St. Joseph County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,694

— #612 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +1.4%

— #29 among counties in Indiana, #1,303 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 270,216

— #5 largest county in Indiana, #252 largest county nationwide

#15. Floyd County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,726

— #610 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +5.1%

— #16 among counties in Indiana, #796 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 77,320

— #21 largest county in Indiana, #717 largest county nationwide

#14. Warrick County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +3,887

— #599 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.7%

— #12 among counties in Indiana, #639 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 62,280

— #27 largest county in Indiana, #844 largest county nationwide

#13. Porter County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +6,610

— #480 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +4.1%

— #17 among counties in Indiana, #903 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 168,636

— #9 largest county in Indiana, #381 largest county nationwide

#12. Bartholomew County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +6,626

— #478 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.7%

— #8 among counties in Indiana, #489 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 82,481

— #18 largest county in Indiana, #688 largest county nationwide

#11. Hancock County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,153

— #466 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +10.5%

— #6 among counties in Indiana, #372 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 75,164

— #22 largest county in Indiana, #737 largest county nationwide

#10. Elkhart County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +7,703

— #446 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +3.9%

— #18 among counties in Indiana, #925 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 204,558

— #6 largest county in Indiana, #323 largest county nationwide

#9. Clark County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +9,126

— #416 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.5%

— #9 among counties in Indiana, #499 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 116,507

— #14 largest county in Indiana, #530 largest county nationwide

#8. Boone County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +10,748

— #373 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +19.6%

— #2 among counties in Indiana, #109 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 65,544

— #26 largest county in Indiana, #814 largest county nationwide

#7. Monroe County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +12,019

— #353 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +8.9%

— #7 among counties in Indiana, #473 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 146,461

— #12 largest county in Indiana, #445 largest county nationwide

#6. Johnson County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +17,722

— #286 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.0%

— #5 among counties in Indiana, #253 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 153,716

— #11 largest county in Indiana, #429 largest county nationwide

#5. Allen County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +21,243

— #253 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.0%

— #13 among counties in Indiana, #692 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 372,575

— #3 largest county in Indiana, #186 largest county nationwide

#4. Tippecanoe County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +22,918

— #237 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +13.6%

— #4 among counties in Indiana, #234 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 191,553

— #7 largest county in Indiana, #345 largest county nationwide

#3. Hendricks County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +23,771

— #230 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +17.0%

— #3 among counties in Indiana, #150 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 163,799

— #10 largest county in Indiana, #397 largest county nationwide

#2. Marion County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +60,893

— #85 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +6.8%

— #10 among counties in Indiana, #622 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 951,869

— #1 largest county in Indiana, #51 largest county nationwide

#1. Hamilton County

– 2010 to 2019 population change: +61,873

— #84 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2019 percent population change: +23.7%

— #1 among counties in Indiana, #65 among all counties nationwide

– 2019 population: 323,117

— #4 largest county in Indiana, #213 largest county nationwide