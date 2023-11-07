FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry has won the mayoral election, marking a historic fifth term for the leader of Fort Wayne.

With all but one precinct reporting by 8:30 p.m., Henry was leading with 51.88% of the votes.

The incumbent has held the position since 2007. After winning a historic fourth term in 2019, Henry initially said he wouldn’t be running again. In June of 2022, Henry officially announced his reelection campaign.

Henry, a Democrat, ran against republican city councilman Tom Didier, who was the last person to hand Henry a political loss when Didier won the 3rd district seat on city council in 2003. Didier gave a concession speech just before 8:30 Tuesday night.

While other mayors have served five or more terms in the past, no one has served more than 16 years in the mayor’s office (William J. Hosey served four nonconsecutive terms [1906-1910, 1914-1918, 1922-1926, 1930-1934] totaling 16 years, and Harry W. Baals who died while holding the office [1934-1947, 1952-1954] was set to serve 16).