FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One candidate is seeking to win a record fifth term as mayor, the other hopes to end a decades long Democratic stranglehold on the office. And both Democrat incumbent Mayor Tom Henry and Republican Tom Didier have agreed to debate the issues before the November general election.

The debate is scheduled for October 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It can be viewed on WANE 15 and on WANE.com.

Henry is seeking to maintain hold of the office he was first elected to back in 2007. Before that he served as a Fort Wayne City Councilman.

Didier currently serves as a Fort Wayne City Council member representing the Third District.

As the debate draws nearer, WANE 15 will be soliciting questions from the public to ask during the debate which will be hosted by anchors Alyssa Ivanson and Dirk Rowley.