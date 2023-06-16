FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) WANE 15 is proud to take part in the 2023 Founder’s Day of Caring which celebrates our corporate parent Nexstar’s commitment to giving back to the communities where it has broadcast stations.

It’s the 27th year for Founder’s Day and as in previous years, WANE 15 is partnering with the Community Harvest Food Bank to help those less fortunate in our community.

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can drop off food items at the WANE 15 studios located at 2915 West State Boulevard just east of Hillegas Road. It’s also your chance to meet WANE 15 personalities.