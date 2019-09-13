Help Fort Wayne police find this missing person

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE – Fort Wayne Police are asking the public to help find Jack Hevel, an 81-year-old, white male, 5’8” tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Police say he is in danger due to his dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Hevel has tattoos on both arms. One says “Nancy”.

He is possibly wearing a plaid flannel shirt with a gold t-shirt underneath, brown pants.

Police add he might possibly be driving a silver 2000 Chevrolet S10 extended cab, license plate TK133LRV

He was last seen in the 8600 block of Stellhorn Rd. around 1:00 p.m. today.

Detective are in the process of working with the Indiana State Police to issue a Silver Alert.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the missing person hotline at (260) 427–1336.