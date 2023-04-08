Fort Wayne Police officers maintain a scene on North Clinton Street just north of downtown Fort Wayne on Saturday, 4/8/23.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was taken into police custody after leading officers on a chase and then crashing into a police vehicle Saturday night.

The woman crashed in the 3500 block of North Clinton Street near the split with Coldwater Road around 9:30.

An FWPD public information officer told WANE 15 a call was made to police about an adult who was seen asleep in a vehicle and later exited and fell in a parking lot. The female went back into the vehicle and began driving.

A pursuit started after officers attempted to pull over the vehicle.

That’s when the woman took off and led them on the chase where she ultimately crashed into the vehicle of one of the officers attempting to slow her down.

According to police, the woman then refused to exit the vehicle and officers had to use measures to motivate her to get out.

A WANE 15 crew member at the scene could hear officers using what sounded like flash bangs.

One of the responding officers was a sergeant on the SWAT team, who would typically have flash bangs on them.

After some time, the woman did get out of her car and was immediately taken into custody.

No one was injured. The incident remains under investigation.