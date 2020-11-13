Heavy police presence in SE Fort Wayne neighborhood after shooting report

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a reported shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called just after 7:30 p.m. to the 6300 block of Decor Drive, near the intersection of East Paulding Road and Wayne Trace.

Police information logs indicate officers responded on a shooting in the area, but dispatchers weren’t able to confirm that information.

Police tape surrounded a home, with its garage door open. Witnesses told WANE 15 they heard gunshots.

WANE 15 is at the scene working to learn more about the incident. This story will be updated as information becomes available.