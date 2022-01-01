Heavy police presence in northwest Fort Wayne neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is a heavy police presence in the 10500 block of Hickory Tree Road off Dupont and Lima.

Several neighbors near the northwest Fort Wayne location called in and described seeing at least 15 units surrounding the area, and one caller described counting as many as 50 driving down Dupont Road toward the scene.

Neighbors reported being told by police to stay inside, lock the doors and turn off the lights.

A portion of Dupont Road is closed, starting at Coldwater Road. Avoid the area.

Follow WANE 15 for updates.