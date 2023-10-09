FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dispatch confirmed that Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an incident that happened on East State Boulevard and Sherborne Boulevard.

Police say the call was initially a hit-and-run but officers on the scene later confirmed it was not. A pedestrian was crossing the road at the intersection when a driver made a right turn on a red light. The pedestrian was hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian had the right-of-way at the time of the collision.

Sherborne Boulevard is now blocked off just before the intersection at East State. Traffic is being directed through the Arby’s parking lot.

WANE 15 will provide more information as it becomes available.