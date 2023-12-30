FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police urge the public to avoid a downtown Fort Wayne roundabout due to an armed individual who’s currently being negotiated with. Fort Wayne Police say the roundabout at Superior St., Ewing St., Fairfield Ave., and Wells St. should be avoided. As of 1:00 a.m. Fort Wayne Police reported a heavy police presence.

Map showing the Northern sector of downtown Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Police confirm the area of the roundabout is secure, and that special tactical forces and negotiators arrived on the scene as of 1:20 a.m. When asked what led up to the situation, police advised that an officer noticed a suspicious parked vehicle earlier in the night and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. That vehicle then sped off through some nearby fields, leading to a police pursuit. That happened at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police confirm the car stopped in the roundabout at Superior St., Ewing St., Fairfield Ave., and Wells St., and the driver displayed a gun; it lead police to cordon off the area and deploy stop sticks to keep the suspect contained. Police confirmed the suspect had called 911 and was communicating with police. As of 2:10 a.m., the roundabout should still be avoided, as the scene is still active.

This is a developing story; it will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.