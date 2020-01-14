Heavy police presence as SWAT, sheriff’s department execute warrant on Spring St

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say they executed a warrant Monday evening, shutting down traffic on a stretch of Spring St.

SWAT vehicles were photographed in the area of Spring St. and Sherman Blvd. near the Green Frog Inn around 8:30 p.m. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said they were unable to disclose any information about the warrant because of an active investigation. Units were on the scene for at least an hour.

WANE 15 first received information from a report in the area around 8:45 p.m.

Police said traffic was blocked off to Andrew St. north and south of Spring St. as of 10:15 p.m. as they started wrapping up the scene.

Police also said they will disclose more information at a later date.