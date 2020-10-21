Heavy police and SWAT presence for barricaded suspect at Summit at Ridgewood apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There is currently a heavy police and SWAT presence at the Summit at Ridgewood apartment complex following a domestic dispute that led to a barricaded suspect.

According to the activity log for FWPD, at 6:35 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area for a “Family Fight [with] Party Armed” in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Officers on scene told WANE 15 that FWPD is waiting on a warrant, however, there is no estimated time on when it will be issued.

It is unknown who or how many people are involved, who is armed or conditions of those involved.

According to the WANE 15 crew on the scene, EMS is arriving.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.