Heavily damaged car prompts investigation at 3 Rivers Co-op

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A heavily damaged car found in the parking lot of 3 Rivers Co-op and Deli has prompted an investigation. Fort Wayne Police and an arson investigator are looking into what happened.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department’s activity log, around 4 a.m. someone called in to report a suspicious person and parked vehicle in the 1600 block of Sherman Boulevard. Hours later investigators could still be seen at the co-op.

Police cordoned off the parking lot at the co-op, with the heavily damaged car in the middle of it. Debris could be seen strewn across the lot.

Details are limited at this time.

