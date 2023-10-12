FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Northrop graduate Heather Headley, winner of both a Tony and Emmy award, will return to Fort Wayne Saturday night for a show with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

She’s feeling the pressure, with family, friends and former teachers all in the audience.

“It’s different when it’s your hometown,” she says. “It’s easy to perform for people that you don’t know.”

Headley, who moved to Fort Wayne from Trinidad, still finds her way back to the Summit City to visit family.

She currently stars in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.

She and husband Brian Musso live with their three children in the Chicago area.

On Thursday night, the Philharmonic website showed balcony seats still available for Saturday night’s show.