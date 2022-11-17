KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A court hearing for the semi-driver accused of crashing his rig into a school bus carrying a high school hockey team has been rescheduled for Monday.

Victor Santos had been scheduled to appear for his initial hearing in Kosciusko County at 1 p.m. Thursday. However the hearing had to be rescheduled because of the need for an interpreter so Santos could fully understand the charges being brought against him.

Victor Santos

Santos is facing 26 felony counts, 22 of which are for criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, along with 4 counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle.

The crash took place just after 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Center Street. in Warsaw. Warsaw police officers were on their way to “intercept” the semi after multiple reports of it travelling recklessly on U.S. 30.

The arrived at the scene to find the bus on its side. The bus had 26 people on board, including two coaches, the bus driver, and the high school hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep out of Chicago, Illinois. The group was in Indiana for the weekend for a hockey tournament taking place in Culver. The team was having dinner in Warsaw and heading to a hotel at the time of the crash, according to police. In all 16 people were hurt.

Court documents recounted the scene of the crash. The documents say that when asked to step out of the vehicle, Santos reportedly stumbled out of the truck.

The documents continue to say police could smell alcohol on Santos, his eyes looked “red and glossy”, and his speech was “slurred and slow.”

Police said Santos- who is also a registered sex offender convicted of rape in 1999.

Court documents from that conviction show Santos failed a field sobriety test and then refused a chemical test.

The documents also say Santos was taken that night to a hospital for a blood draw. His blood-alcohol content was .13%.