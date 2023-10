FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday, Brides can gather at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum to get anything and everything wedding.

The Fall Bridal Spectacular goes on from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with vendors coming from all over Indiana to show off venues, dresses, flowers and more!

To enter the event it will cost Adults $10 but Kids 12 and under FREE. Parking will cost anywhere from $8 to $12 based on the parking lot.