Health officials, community leaders address potential Coronavirus outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Health Department led a discussion with dozens of community leaders to address preperation for a possible outbreak of the latest strand of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

There are no known cases of the virus in the state of Indiana, but local health officials are taking the potential threat seriously. The group talked about everything from developing a vaccine to the possibility of a city-wide shut down if an outbreak should occur in Fort Wayne.

“Travel advisories have been issued and quarantines have been put in effect,” said Erika Pitcher of the Allen County Health Department. “We have to be prepared for closing public places or schools if number of people infected [in Allen County] reach high numbers.”

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the globe and already 13 states have reported cases of the virus. Nine people in the United States have died from it. Still, the Centers for Disease Control advises that immediate health risk to the public is considered low. Allen County Health Commssioner, Dr. Deb. McMahan said they are planning for the worst out of an abundance of caution.

“I don’t think you should be worried,” said McMahan. “I think you should still do your thing. Go out and live your life. We are at the point now where it’s not going away so let’s be concerned, let’s look at it and let’s be informed.”

Research suggests that COVID-19 causes symptoms that are consistent with respiratory viruses. Those symptoms can be as mild as coughing, fever, or shortness of breath. In some cases people have died.

The virus can be spread even before an infected person has symptoms.

Dr. Scott Steinecker, an Infectious Disease Specialist, said people can avoid the spread of the virus by washing hands, cleaning their cell phones, and staying home when sick. He also suggested it may be a good idea to avoid shaking hands or fist bumps.

McMahan said there are a limited number of test kits which means only those most at risk for the virus are being tested. In the coming weeks health officials hope to have commercial tests available to the public.

Health experts have said could be a year before a vaccine is developed. However, McMahan said she believes a vaccine may come sooner.

There are still many doctors who do not know much about the virus, which has created fear among people in the community, said McMahan. That includes the mortality rate, who is affected, and how contagious the virus really is. The Allen County Health department is working to raise awareness.

Officials encouraged businesses, schools, and hospitals to plan for the possibility of an outbreak.

“We are looking at how do we provide all of the necessary resources and have things in place in the event that we do actually have an outbreak in Indiana of Co-VID-19,” said Dr. Jeffrey Boord, of Parkview Health.

Holly Phan, the owner of Cali Spa, said she is already taking precautions with her employees. Phan has been keeping a close eye on the reports about the virus.

In January, nine of her employees travel to Vietnam to celebrate the Lunar New Year. When they returned to the United States, she asked them to stay home for at least 14 days before returning to work.

“I think it’s best to be safe for all the employees, the clients, and the community,” said Phan.

There are no travel restrictions in place for Vietnam but Phan was concerned about the country’s proximity to China and South Korea.

“At this point there is no federal guidance in regards to a country like Vietnam,” said McMahan. “So it’s really up to the employer. We have such a diversity of businesses here that I think they need to think it through for their own individual type of business. We want to facilitate that. If there’s anything we can do to help them.”

Phan said she requires all customer to wash their hands before being serviced. Employees have increased the amount of times they wash their hands throughout the day, also.