Health experts explain hospitals transition to the new normal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As our community plans to reopen, hospitals are in the process of resuming care for other patients not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon during a COVID-19 news conference, local health experts went over the plan for the new normal.

It’s been two months since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 popped up in Indiana.

Back in March, Governor Eric Holcomb issued the stay at home order and has extended the order twice as the virus continues to spread. However, with the state working towards reopening, the governor has issued steps for hospitals to slowly transition into the new way to safely resume caring for other patients.

“A three-tier approach to gradually open elective procedures overtime to make sure to prioritize the procedures that need to be done most urgently,” said Dr. Jason Row, chief medical officer, Parkview Physicians Group.

The guidelines for elective procedures and taking in more patients is set up in different phases.

“Those phrases pretty much mean start with the low-risk population, low-risk procedures, start with outpatient surgeries, see what’s going on in the community,” said Dr. Vishal Bhatia, chief medical officer, Lutheran Health Network. “See what’s happening with the prevalence and then we can slowly revamp to a high-risk patient population and high-risk procedures.”

After determining the population criteria, medical necessity and urgency will determine when a patient will be scheduled. Both doctors stressed that if you are having an emergency, that you should not delay going to the emergency room.

“Chest pains, shortness of breath stroke-like symptoms anything that would have a warrant an emergency visit in the past still warrants an emergency today,” said Dr. Row.

An ongoing debate during this time is the N95 mask versus the cloth mask. The N95 is the top tier mask that is needed for front line workers against this battle of COVID -19; however, if not everyone can get their hands on an N95 mask.

“With cloth masks, if it’s worn by both parties, it’s really protective,” said Dr. Geoff Randolph, chief medical officer, IU Health-Fort Wayne. “If I cough and I am wearing a cloth mask, the particles that came out of my cough don’t get airborne.”