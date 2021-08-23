Health experts encouraging others to get flu shots sooner than later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The height of flu season is still a few months away, but health experts are urging the public to get their flu shots in the coming weeks.

Leslie Lake, a pharmacy practice coordinator for Kroger, says the peak of flu season is not until the late fall or early winter. She adds that patients who get a flu shot will need to wait some time before getting full protection from the vaccine.

“The flu shot takes about two weeks to build up to maximum effectiveness, so you want to get it before the flu really starts circulating so that you have an immune response,” Lake said.

Flu shots are starting to roll out at a time when local, state and national health officials are trying to convince millions of Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Lake believes there is a window of people who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, but are willing to get the flu shot. When these patients come in for their flu shot, that is also an opportunity to address any concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it definitely opens up a nice space to have those conversations because if the person’s coming in for their flu vaccine, you know they’re vaccine receptive for the most part,” Lake said. “But then, okay let’s talk the COVID vaccine and let’s clear up some misconceptions. So I think it flows naturally.”

Lake also confirmed that patients can receive the COVID-19 and flu vaccines on the same day.

Watch these videos below as Lake answers other frequently asked questions about the flu shot:

Does the flu shot change every year?

I feel more sick from the flu shot than the actual flu. Why is that?

Appointments are available to schedule a flu shot at various pharmacies, including Kroger. To schedule a free flu shot, visit Kroger’s website.