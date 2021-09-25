Health education focus of Fort Wayne Urban League 5K Fun Run/Walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Runners stepped out in stride with the Fort Wayne Urban League (FWUL) for its 5K Fun Run/Walk on Saturday at its campus.

The event was held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. to promote health and well-being “in one of the most economically challenged areas of Fort Wayne.”

Francine’s Friends’ Mobile Mammography and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile were on site to assist residents with medical questions and health screenings. Parkview Community Nursing was also on site to provide health education, safe sleep training and COVID-19 information.