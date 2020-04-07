Health Commissioner ‘strongly recommends’ cloth face coverings in public

JENA, GERMANY – APRIL 03: A man wears a cloth as a protective face mask on April 3, 2020 in Jena, Germany. A three-part city ordinance is going into effect requiring people to wear protective face masks under circumstances that include shopping, riding public transport and workplaces where social distancing is difficult. A face mask requirement is a current issue of controversy across Germany, with the federal government so far declining to make wearing one in public mandatory. Germany is struggling with a shortage of face masks, and the requirement in Jena also allows the use of scarves and other materials to shield one’s face as a means to reduce the risk of anyone infected with Covid-19 from infecting others. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As the number of covid-19 cases continue to rise, Allen County’s top health official is “strongly recommending” that anyone who is in public should wear a cloth face covering to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to statistics shared by the Allen County Department of Health, there have been 87 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 6 deaths.

Tuesday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 568 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 5,507 across the state. At least 173 Hoosiers have died.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan said wearing a cloth face covering can be effective in stopping the spread of covid-19. The effectiveness is increased by the number of people who wear them in public, according to Dr. James Cameron of Lutheran Health Network.

Health officials suggest using a cloth scarf, bandanna or even an old t-shirt. The key is that it should be a material that can be washed. The cloth face covering cover your nose and mouth, have at least two layers, and it should fit snug without restricting your breathing, McMahan said.

McMahan said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want people to use cloth face coverings instead of surgical masks or N-95. The goal is to reserve the critical supplies for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.

